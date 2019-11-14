A reason to believe time might finally be right for Kaepernick to return to the NFL

Is Colin Kaepernick’s open tryout legit?

Many have argued no since the details — it will be held on a Saturday during college football and the NFL seasons, with very little heads up — became public.

Given the many other commitments for NFL coaches and general managers at that scheduled time, it’s unlikely that the people who actually make the decisions for organizations will actually attend.

But Kaepernick’s biggest advocate on the Dolphins, receiver Albert Wilson, is optimistic that it is no sham.

“I haven’t really looked too much into it,” Wilson said Thursday. “I just heard that the opportunity was there. If it’s legit or not, I would hope that the league isn’t that kind of company to put on that kind of scandal, but it’s a great opportunity for guy. I know he’s over-prepared for the opportunity.”

The Dolphins are one of several teams that will attend Kaepernick’s workout, which will be held Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. Dolphins coach Brian Flores would not speak on the team’s level of interest in signing Kaepernick, but did say “he’s a very good player.”

A very good player who’s been unemployed a very long time.

Many believe Kaepernick has been out of the league for three years because he kneeled during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice. Wilson has done the same as a member of the Miami Dolphins the last two years.

That common activism sparked a friendship between the players, one that continues to this day.

“He’s a good friend of mine,” Wilson said. “He checks on me weekly, daily, see how things are going with me. I return the favor. We’ve become really good friends.”

They have a shared experience — angering many Americans with their often-misrepresented actions. But Wilson said that the blow-back has not been as severe this year as it was in the past.

“Maybe people see what we’re seeing,” Wilson said. “Maybe we had a lot of pretenders going with the wave, not liking it, because the next person does. We’re still sending the same message. We’re still in communities doing good things. Trying to reverse the problem.”

Perhaps that lowered temperature will finally make Kaepernick’s long-awaited return a reality.

According to reports, former Dolphins coach Joe Philbin will leads the drills Saturday.