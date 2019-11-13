Reshad Jones’ mystery injury revealed, with an encouraging update on Week 11 status

What has been up with Reshad Jones?

The Dolphins’ highest-paid player has missed the past four games with a chest injury despite practicing during the weeks leading up to the past two.

The organization has kept the nature of his issue mostly under wraps, with coach Brian Flores saying Jones is making progress and is getting closer to returning to the field.

Jones, who practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, told reporters that he’s finally ready to return and will play Sunday against the Bills.

And he also pulled back the curtain on what’s kept him out for a month:

“It was a cracked rib,” Jones said. “I was taking it a day at a time. It healed itself. I didn’t need no surgery.”

It’s hard to explain how painful rib injuries are to those who haven’t experienced them. Everything hurts — sneezing, laughing and even breathing. Jones said he could barely sleep for the first week after it happened.

And how did it happen? During one of his seven tackles in the Redskins game on Oct. 13.

“Tried to pull a guy down,” Jones said. “He kind of sat on me and crushed that area.”

In all, Jones has appeared in just three games this season despite earning a team-high $13 million.

He said that sitting out so much this season has been “hard. I’m a competitor. I always want to be out there with my guys, helping those guys win football games. I can only take it a day at a time. I’m excited and happy to be back.”

With Jones out, Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain have been the Dolphins’ safeties. It will be interesting to see if that changes, and the Dolphins send Rowe back to corner, if Jones is back on the field Sunday.