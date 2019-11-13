Podcast: The ‘Should The Dolphins Sign Colin Kaepernick?’ Edition

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) throws the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the second half on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
Josie Lepe
TNS
The big news out of Dolphins camp Wednesday:
They are at least entertaining the idea of signing Colin Kaepernick.
Why else would they send a representative to Atlanta Saturday to cover Kaepernick’s workout?
It’s the talk story of the league, and the Dolphins — either out of true interest or courtesy — are playing along.
But is he a good fit in Miami? Yes, we’re three years removed from his pro-Castro comments, but people have very long memories.
And could he help the team on the field?
We get into that, talk Plan B for the draft, and preview Dolphins-Bills (a little) in our latest podcast.
Adam Beasley has covered the Dolphins for the Miami Herald since 2012, and has worked for the newspaper since 2006. He is a graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Communications and has written about sports professionally since 1996.
Armando Salguero has covered the Miami Dolphins and the NFL since 1990, so longer than many players on the current roster have been alive and since many coaches on the team were in middle school. He was a 2016 APSE Top 3 columnist nationwide. He is one of 48 Pro Football Hall of Fame voters. He is an Associated Press All-Pro and awards voter. He’s covered Dolphins games in London, Berlin, Mexico City and Tokyo. He has covered 25 Super Bowls, the NBA Finals, and the Olympics.
