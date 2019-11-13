Podcast: The ‘Should The Dolphins Sign Colin Kaepernick?’ Edition

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) throws the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the second half on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. TNS

The big news out of Dolphins camp Wednesday:

They are at least entertaining the idea of signing Colin Kaepernick.

Why else would they send a representative to Atlanta Saturday to cover Kaepernick’s workout?

It’s the talk story of the league, and the Dolphins — either out of true interest or courtesy — are playing along.

But is he a good fit in Miami? Yes, we’re three years removed from his pro-Castro comments, but people have very long memories.

And could he help the team on the field?

We get into that, talk Plan B for the draft, and preview Dolphins-Bills (a little) in our latest podcast.