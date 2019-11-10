Miami Dolphins

Dolphins get back a key starter, but another one misses yet another game

Indianapolis

The following players are inactive for the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Dolphins: WR Gary Jennings, S Reshad Jones, CB Xavier Crawford, CB Ken Webster, OT Isaiah Prince, OL Keaton Sutherland, DE Avery Moss.

Jets: QB Jacoby Brissett, WR T.Y. Hilton, WR Parris Campbell, CB Quincy Wilson, CB Pierre Desir, LB E.J. Speed, DT/DE Tyquan Lewis.

What it means: Dolphins center Daniel Kilgore (knee) will play for the first time in a month. He’s active and will presumably start, which likely means Evan Boehm will slide back to right guard. The Dolphins will also have four active running backs, including Myles Gaskin, who will make his NFL debut, and De’Lance Turner, who was signed earlier this week. Another new addition, cornerback Marcus Sherels, will also play as a Dolphin for the first time. The Colts are without their two best offensive players, Jacoby Brissett and T.Y. Hilton.

