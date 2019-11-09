The Dolphins are getting no help in the quest for No. 1 pick. Here’s the latest

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Brian Hoyer (2) stands beside Jacoby Brissett (7) as they play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of an NFL football game , Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Pittsburgh. AP

The Dolphins’ path to the No. 1 pick just got a little rockier.

Their Week 10 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, will be on their third quarterback of the season Sunday.

The Colts on Saturday ruled Jacoby Brissett (knee) out of the Dolphins game. Career backup Brian Hoyer will start against Miami.

And Hoyer is only on the team because Andrew Luck retired just days before the start of the season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He filled in last week after Brissett sprained his MCL midway through the Colts’ loss to the Steelers, completing 17 of 26 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns. Hoyer did that despite not taking a single first-team snap in practice last week.

#MIAvsIND Injury Updates:



QB Jacoby Brissett has been downgraded to OUT.



CB Pierre Desir has been downgraded to DOUBTFUL. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 9, 2019

The Colts were hopeful Brissett would be healthy enough to play, but decided to give him at least a week off to heal.

The news, announced by the Colts Saturday afternoon, did not immediately move the betting lines in Miami’s favor. The Colts were still favored by 11 points in most lines some 45 minutes after the decision to sit Brissett was made public.

The Dolphins are suddenly no sure bet to pick first or even second in next year’s draft. After beating the Jets for the first win of the season, they dropped to the No. 4 spot in the draft after Week 9’s games, and are one of six teams with seven or more losses.

According to Football Outsiders, they are no longer even the favorites to pick first. The winless Bengals are now most likely to finish with the league’s worst record (at 35.7 percent). The Dolphins have the second-best chance of picking first (32.5 percent).

More bad news for tankers: Colts cornerback Pierre Desir has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.