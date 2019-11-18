One offseason gamble that has paid off handsomely for the Dolphins

DeVante Parker has gone from draft disappointment to the Dolphins’ best offensive player.

Just 10 games into his fifth season, Parker already has tied his career high in touchdowns (four) and is nearing personal bests in catches and receiving yards.

Parker had a career-high 135 yards on seven catches Sunday against the Bills.

And the most important number Parker has posted this season?

Zero. As in number of games missed. He missed 10 due to a variety of maladies in his first four seasons, but has stayed healthy enough to remain on the field all season.

The Dolphins took a chance on Parker last offseason, and he has justified that faith with 40 catches for 604 yards. Parker was never going to see his fifth-year option, but instead of cutting him, the Dolphins gave him a new contract: two years, $10 million, with $4.5 million guaranteed.

“That’s DeVante,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “I think since I’ve got here, he’s worked hard in the classroom, on the field. He works on his technique, catching the football, running with it, blocking. He’s smart. And he’s gone out there and taking it from the practice field to the game. He’s done a good job. It’s DeVante. He’s done a really good job.”

Expect Parker back next year, joining Preston Williams, Allen Hurns and likely Jakeem Grant in the Dolphins’ receivers room. Hurns signed a two-year, $8 million contract extension Saturday that comes with $3.27 million guaranteed.

“Allen’s a good player,” Flores said. “He’s tough, he’s dependable, he’s a smart player. We like him. We think he has a lot of qualities we’re looking for in our players and we’re happy to have him.”

▪ Flores had no injury updates for cornerback Bobby McCain (shoulder), tackle Julien Davenport (knee) or receiver Gary Jennings (shoulder), all of whom left the Bills game with injuries and did not return.

SNAP DECISIONS

Some notable playing time developments Sunday:

▪ The disparity in playing time between Mike Gesicki and the other tight ends has never been greater. Gesicki logged 59 of 69 offensive snaps on Sunday, with Durham Smythe playing eight snaps and Clive Walford six.

▪ Kallen Ballage, who ran nine times for 9 yards, played 53 of the 69 offensive snaps, with Patrick Laird getting 16 snaps and Myles Gaskin seven. Fullback Chandler Cox played sparingly on offense (four snaps).

▪ Left tackle Julien Davenport played 52 snaps before departing with an injury. Former starter J’Marcus Webb replaced him and played 17.

▪ Linebacker Jerome Baker was the only player who was on the field for all 72 snaps on defense, with cornerback Nik Needham playing 71. New starting cornerback Ken Crawley’s playing time rose dramatically, to 64 snaps. Ryan Lewis, who had started at cornerback, played only nine.

▪ In his first game in five weeks, safety Reshad Jones played 48 snaps, which was second among safeties, behind Eric Rowe (69). The others were McCain (42, missed some time with an injury) and Stephen Parker (32).

▪ Avery Moss, who had missed a month with an injury, logged 45 snaps, replacing injured Taco Charlton in that edge role.

▪ Pro Football Focus’ three-highest graded Dolphins on offense Sunday were quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Parker and Laird.

The three highest-graded players on defense were Needham, Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux.

PFF’s three lowest-graded players on offense were Gaskin, Smythe and right guard Evan Boehm.

And the three lowest-graded players on defense were McCain, Trent Harris and Baker.