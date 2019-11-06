Podcast: The ‘One Win Is Nice, But Can The Dolphins Afford Two?’ Edition

It’s OK to feel good about beating the Jets.

Be happy for Brian Flores.

Be happy for the players.

Be happy for season ticket holders.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But don’t root for another one.

Because if this season is all about setting the Dolphins up for the future, 2-14 could be damaging.

The good news: The Dolphins’ schedule gets a lot harder over the next month, beginning Sunday in Indianapolis.

We cover all of that, plus preview Tua vs. Burrow, in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.