Dolphins sticking with Fitzpatrick. What’s it mean for Rosen’s future with the club?

Josh Rosen year of discontent will continue — at least for another week.

Ryan Fitzpatrick — not Rosen — will start Sunday against the Jets.

Why?

“Because I think he gives us the best chance to win,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Wednesday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

That’s true.

Here’s what also is true: FItzpatrick hasn’t actually won a game in a Dolphins uniform.

He’s lost all four of his starts and has been pulled from half those games for ineffectiveness.

Yes, he’s been better since regaining his job late in the Redskins game. But he hasn’t been great, either.

In the last nine quarters, he’s completed 56 of 87 passes for 604 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. That gives him a passer rating of 85.6 — which still would rank just 24th league-wide, even if you discount his awful first month of the season.

So that tells you what the coaching staff thinks of Rosen, whose season-long rating of 52 is by far the worst in football.

It tells you that he’s not their quarterback of the present or the future. And it tells you there’s a real chance he never starts another game for the Miami Dolphins — which would be unfortunate, considering the Dolphins gave up a second and fifth-round pick to acquire him from the Cardinals.

Rosen’s contract probably keeps him in town for another season, at least, as a backup. But either way, it’s far from the career Rosen envisioned when Arizona made him the 10th pick of the 2018 draft.

He’s won just three of his 16 NFL starts, has completed 53.2 percent of his passes has thrown one touchdown (to five interception) and has averaged a meager 5.2 yards per attempt.