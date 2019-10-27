Dolphins planning to finalize another trade of a veteran player

The Miami Dolphins have agreed in principle to a trade involving running back Kenyan Drake, according to a league source, and Drake did not accompany the team to Pittsburgh for Monday night’s game against the Steelers.

The identity of the team acquiring Drake was not immediately known, but an agreement was reached Saturday night.

Several teams, including the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions, have inquired about Drake in recent days. It’s unclear what the Dolphins will get in return, but Miami has asked teams for a fourth-round pick, according to a source briefed on the situation.

The Dolphins wanted to sign Drake to a contract extension last month, but his agents never responded to Miami’s offer. Drake has said he hasn’t asked for a trade, but his disinterest in a new contract with the team left the Dolphins believing he doesn’t have a long-term future here.

And if the Dolphins simply allow him to leave in free agency, they likely would not get a compensatory draft pick because they plan to be active in free agency next offseason.

Drake, selected in the third round of the 2016 draft, will finish his Dolphins career with 1532 yards rushing on 333 attempts (4.6 per carry) and 936 receiving yards on 116 receptions (an 8.1 average). He scored nine rushing touchdowns, six receiving touchdowns and one touchdown on a kickoff return.

His most memorable play - the Miami Miracle touchdown off multiple laterals to beat New England last December - will also rank among the greatest plays in franchise history. The Dolphins have lost nine consecutive regular season games, including all six this season, since that victory against the Patriots.

Among all-time Dolphins running backs (minimum 150 carries), only Mercury Morris, Tony Nathan and Reggie Bush averaged more per rush than Drake, who - along with Lamar Miller and Frank Gore - each averaged 4.6 yards per rush as Dolphins players.

This season, Drake leads the Dolphins is yards rushing (174) and carries (47), but was averaging just 3.7 per carry and is playing off the bench behind Mark Walton. He has 22 receptions (second on the team behind receiver Preston Williams) for 174 yards. He began the season backing up Kalen Ballage, who subsequently lost the starting job.

After Drake is traded, Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin are expected to compete for the No. 3 running back job behind Walton and Ballage. Laird has been active for games and playing on special teams but does not have a rushing attempt this season after an impressive preseason. Gaskin has been inactive for games this season.

Walton has 137 yards rushing on 4.6 per carry, while Ballage is averaging just 1.7 per rush (25 for 43).

Drake will become the fourth established Dolphins player to be traded since Labor Day weekend, joining left tackle Laremy Tunsil, receiver Kenny Stills and defensive back Minhak Fitzpatrick.

INJURY UPDATE

Defensive end Avery Moss, who was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, did not accompany the team to Pittsburgh and was ruled out for the game. Offensive tackle Andrew Donnal also did not accompany the team for reasons that were not explained, but are not injury related.

Safety Reshad Jones (chest) and center Daniel Kilgore (knee) were previously ruled out and did not travel.