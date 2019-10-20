Dolphins should have one of their most dynamic players back for Bills game

Dolphins receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Bills. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Finally, some good injury news for the Miami Dolphins:

Barring an unforeseen late setback, Jakeem Grant’s injured hamstring should be good to go for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

That means the struggling Dolphins offense will get back one of its most explosive playmakers.

Grant, who has not played since Week 4, has been waiting to bust out this season. He has yet to break off one of the type of home-run plays that earned him a four-year contract extension earlier this year.

Grant was one of two players listed as questionable on the Dolphins’ injury report for the Bills game. The other, cornerback Xavien Howard, practiced on a limited basis this week after missing the Redskins game with a knee injury. Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday he was hopeful that Howard plays against Buffalo.

Three Dolphins starters — Reshad Jones, Daniel Kilgore and Avery Moss — have been ruled out.