Dolphins claim a cornerback who is quite familiar with their Week 7 opponent

The Dolphins added a new cornerback Tuesday, and he should basically have their Week 7 opponent’s entire playbook memorized.

They claimed Ryan Lewis off waivers. Lewis, who was released by the Eagles Monday, spent the entire 2018 regular season and the 2019 training camp with the Bills.

Lewis, who went undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 2017, has appeared in 12 games in two seasons with Buffalo, Indianapolis and Philadelphia, making three starts. He has 15 tackles, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles as a pro. He also spent time with Dolphins coach Brian Flores as a member of the Patriots’ practice squad in 2017.

Lewis comes from a football family. His dad Will was a cornerback for the Seahawks and now works in the XFL. His cousin Louis Riddick played six years in the NFL and is now an analyst for ESPN.

Lewis takes the roster spot vacated by Johnson Bademosi, who was cut Monday.