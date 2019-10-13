Strain of 0-5 shows as Dolphins’ Bobby McCain goes off in locker-room rant

Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain (28) minced Sunday no words about his frustration with how the Dolphins’ season ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Team captain Bobby McCain was in no mood for niceties after the Dolphins’ 17-16 loss to the Redskins.

Anyone in the locker room following Sunday’s game could tell he was on edge. At one point, the door to the trainer’s room slammed shut as McCain walked through it.

But no exchange captured McCain’s mood more than a one-on-one with NBC 6’s Chris Fischer, who shared the video with the Miami Herald.

Here is a transcript of the back and forth:

Fischer: How much tougher was [Sunday’s loss] to swallow considering how close it was?

McCain: “It sucks man. S--- sucks. We’re sitting out here getting our asses embarrassed every f------ week. We’re going out here. We’re losing to ... but it sucks. It sucks. I don’t want to hear any more about how hard is it. It’s f------ hard.”

Fischer: I saw you walking out of the back of the end zone, trying to pump up the crowd. When you look up at the crowd, how frustrating is it when you see more of the opposing team’s fans in the stands than your own?

McCain: “At this point, man, I ain’t going to give up my fans. I appreciate the guys that come. I appreciate the guys in the community that come and show support, but if you ain’t there — sorry. Hey, get together.”

Fischer: What wasn’t the defense able to do today that the Redskins were able to capitalize on?

McCain: “Stop them from scoring 17 points.”

The Dolphins’ defense had by far its best game of the season, holding the Redskins to 311 yards and just two touchdowns. And they did it without their best player; Xavien Howard was held out with a knee injury.

McCain, the Dolphins’ starting free safety, finished the game with one tackle and one pass break-up.