If Dolphins are going to win Sunday, they’ll have to do so without their best player

The following players are inactive for the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium:

Dolphins: WR Jakeem Grant, CB Johnson Bademosi, CB Xavien Howard, RB Myles Gaskin, FB Chandler Cox, C/G Chris Reed, C/G Keaton Sutherland.

Redskins: QB Colt McCoy, S Deshazor Everett, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, CB Aaron Colvin, G Wes Martin, TE Vernon Davis, WR Cam Sims.

What it means: The Dolphins have a real problem at cornerback. Xavien Howard is missing his first game of the year with a lingering knee injury, despite practice all week, albeit on a limited basis. That leaves the Dolphins with just Eric Rowe, Bobby McCain, Jomal Wiltz, Nik Needham, Ken Webster and Chris Lammons. If you’re pro-tank, you’re ecstatic. If you’re anti-tank, you’re wondering who’s going to cover Terry McLaurin. Meanwhile, Allen Hurns will return to the field for the first time since suffering a brutal head injury in Week 3. He’s out of the concussion protocol. Plus Albert Wilson is back for the first time since the opener. That’s all good news since Jakeem Grant will not play. It is a bit interesting that the Dolphins are the banged up team coming off a bye, while the Redskins are the healthier team playing for a sixth straight week.