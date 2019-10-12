Last-minute roster move isn’t an encouraging sign for Howard’s Week 6 availability

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, in sprier days, is in danger of missing the Dolphins’ Week 6 game against the Redskins ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins have a bunch of injured cornerbacks, and contextual clues suggest at least one of them won’t be available Sunday against the Redskins.

That’s the message the organization sent Saturday when the Dolphins activated rookie corner Nik Needham from their practice squad. Miami waived safety Doug Middleton to make room.

The worst case scenario for the Dolphins: That the sore knee that limited Xavien Howard in practice this week is bothersome enough to keep him out of the game.

Howard has had a history of knee injuries, missing time with meniscus issues on both legs earlier in his NFL career. He reportedly had one scoped last December, causing him to miss the final four games of the season.

Howard was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week. As were the other injured Dolphins cornerbacks: Johnson Bademosi (ankle), Chris Lammons (toe), Bobby McCain (hamstring/shoulder) and Jomal Wiltz (groin).