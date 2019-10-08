Miami Dolphins
Podcast: The ‘Will the Dolphins Finally Win One — And Should They?’ Edition
It just might happen!
The Dolphins this week might finally get their first (only?) win of the season.
In the Redskins, they’re playing a team with more losses and more dysfunction.
Bill Callahan will coach Washington after Jay Gruden’s Monday morning firing.
Vegas thinks it’ll be a game. Oddsmakers put the line at Redskins minus-3.5.
It would surprise no one if the Dolphins win.
But will they? And should they, considering the No. 1 objective the rest of the season should be to get the No. 1 pick?
We discuss that, plus get into the Jets’ mess, in this week’s edition of Dolphins in Depth.
