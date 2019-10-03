Bye Week Podcast: Why you shouldn’t root for the Dolphins to go 0-16

SHARE COPY LINK

The Dolphins might be off this week, but we’re not.

There’s no bye at Dolphins in Depth, not with all we have to talk about.

Like assessing the coaching after four games (some good, too much bad).

Like assessing the talent after four games (a little good, way too much bad).

And like assessing the road ahead, when the No. 1 goal should be to secure the draft’s No. 1 pick.

But what if that means going 0-16? We discuss how damaging that could be for the franchise plus much more.