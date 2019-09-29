Avert your eyes: Five Dolphins starters inactive for Chargers game

Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores comments on the offensive line Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores comments on the offensive line after Miami Dolphins practice at Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie on Friday, September 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores comments on the offensive line after Miami Dolphins practice at Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie on Friday, September 27, 2019.

The following players are inactive for the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium:

Dolphins: WR Albert Wilson, WR Allen Hurns, S Bobby McCain, CB Jomal Wiltz, RB Myles Gaskin, C/G Keaton Sutherland, G/T Jesse Davis.

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, K Michael Badgley, WR Travis Benjamin, RB Justin Jackson, WR Mike Williams, TE Hunter Henry, TE Virgil Green.

What it means: The Dolphins will start their fourth different offensive tackle of the season — and that doesn’t include Laremy Tunsil, who was traded a week before the opener. And reminder: We’re only in Week 4. The Dolphins did not announce lineup changes pre-game, but options at left tackle with Jesse Davis out are Andrew Donnal, Michael Deiter and Isaiah Prince. There’s a similar disaster looming at slot cornerback, with both Bobby McCain and Jomal Wiltz out. Options there include Johnson Bademosi, Chris Lammons and Ken Webster. More bad news: Albert Wilson will miss his third straight game with a calf injury, suggesting a big role for Isaiah Ford. Meanwhile, Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is active just three days after ending his holdout. If he plays, however, it will be in a limited capacity.