It’s Taco Time. Dolphins’ new defensive end active for Sunday’s game against Dallas

Taco Charlton talks about his social media "fame" Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton enters a pivotal third season

The following players are inactive for the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium:

Dolphins: WR Albert Wilson, S Reshad Jones, S Doug Middleton, RB Myles Gaskin, C/G Chris Reed, T Isaiah Prince, DE Tank Carradine.

Cowboys: WR Tavon Austin, WR Michael Gallup, S Xavier Woods, LB Luke Gifford, G Brandon Knight, DL Tyrone Crawford, DT Antwaun Woods.

What it means: Taco Charlton is active and will play for his new team against his old team. The Cowboys waived the former first-round pick Wednesday and the Dolphins claimed him Thursday. Charlton will play after just one practice with Miami. And will persumably play a fair amount with Tank Carradine out. Meanwhile, Trent Harris will make his Dolphins debut. Although he was listed as questionable on the injury report, Bobby McCain as expected will play. Reshad Jones and Albert Wilson will both miss their second straight game. And of course, Josh Rosen will start at quarterback for the first time with the Dolphins.