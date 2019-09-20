How new Dolphins starter Josh Rosen plans to not just ‘spark’ offense, but lead it

Dolphins OC O’Shea says QB Rosen is improving Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea says QB Rosen is improving but needs more work, September 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea says QB Rosen is improving but needs more work, September 17, 2019.

Perhaps the most fascinating dynamic of the next three months of Miami Dolphins football:

How (if?) Josh Rosen takes ownership of the team he must now lead.

Because a whole new level of responsibilities await Rosen now that he’s the Dolphins’ starting quarterback.

He isn’t an extrovert like Ryan Fitzpatrck, who won the Week 1 job in large part for his leadership skills.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But when things go sideways (and let’s be honest, they will sooner rather than later with this team), the Dolphins’ young roster will look to Rosen for guidance.

Rosen on Friday, his first meeting with reporters since Brian Flores informed him he will start Sunday against the Cowboys, said he doesn’t plan to do anything “drastically differently. I think just gradually you come into that role. I’m not going to do anything tomorrow or the next day drastically different from yesterday.”

As for his leadership style?

“I think a lot of it is very relationship-based. I think you’ve got know what buttons to push and where with certain guys. I like establishing a friendship and a connection with a lot of the guys I’m playing with and get to know them and let them know I’m as invested in them as I hope they are in me and this team’s success.

“That and the vocal aspect will come with time but I’m not really a big rah-rah guy. I don’t do a lot of motivational speeches, but I’ll definitely pull guys aside and try to have tough or easy or any kinds of conversations. Just make sure we’re all headed in the same direction.”

Rosen wants to provide “a spark” to the league’s worst offense.

He better if he wants to start for Miami beyond this year.

The Dolphins are expected to draft a quarterback in the first round next April — perhaps first overall — but Rosen could conceivably change those plans if he aces his audition.

That means playing far better than he did as a rookie in Arizona last year. And it means leading the team in a more overt way.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Rosen said, when asked if the future is on his mind. “You definitely think about it to an extent, but it doesn’t really change anything I do or affect it. I’ve got ears and I’ve got eyes. ... You see and hear things, but it does or doesn’t affect you, or you try to not let it affect you.”

All Rosen can control now is how he plays. If the offense improves dramatically — which, considering the talent surrounding him, is a tough ask — the future will take care of itself.

And how does the offense improve?

“Execution,” he said. “I think it’s a really complex system coming from New England. So I think it’s only a matter of time before enough of these reps and enough of these game reps and practice reps, we’ll get it down and slowly improve. I’m hoping and rooting for dramatic improvement but I don’t think we’re going to go out and score a hundred touchdowns and throw for a million yards. I think the key is just to keep grinding away, don’t do anything drastically different from what we’ve been doing to address the process and just continually try to get better and better over time.”