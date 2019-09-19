Rolling with Rosen: Dolphins make quarterback change, bench Fitzpatrick

Dolphins OC O’Shea says QB Rosen is improving Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea says QB Rosen is improving but needs more work, September 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea says QB Rosen is improving but needs more work, September 17, 2019.

A day that was inevitable became reality Thursday:

Josh Rosen was named the Dolphins’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

That’s according to a league source. The news broke hours after Dolphins coach Brian Flores spoke to reporters, and reiterated that Ryan Fitzpatrick was the Dolphins starter “right now.”

Now lasted a few more hours. Flores decided on the switch after practice Thursday

Meanwhile, the Dolphins claimed former first-round pick Taco Charlton off waivers Thursday.

The defensive end was cut Wednesday after demanding his release. He was displeased with his role on the team after the Cowboys made him inactive the first two weeks of the season.

Back to the quarterback drama: Rosen, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft, split reps in practice this week with Fitzpatrick, who struggled during two blowout losses to begin the season.

While he played extensively for the Cardinals in 2018, he will start for the first time Sunday for the Dolphins, who gave up a second and fifth-round draft pick in a trade for him last April.

Rosen appeared in 13 games, starting 14, for Arizona last year. He completed just 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

That was not enough for the Cardinals to give him a second year, instead drafting Kyler Murray first overall and trading him to the Dolphins draft weekend.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.