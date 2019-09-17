Marco Rubio wants to let you know he’s really, really excited about the Dolphins’ rebuild

Dolphins GM Chris Grier says they are building for the long term success Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier said on Sept. 17, 2019 that they are building for the long term success after roster moves, trades and a couple big losses. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier said on Sept. 17, 2019 that they are building for the long term success after roster moves, trades and a couple big losses.

Marco Rubio started his Tuesday on Twitter the way a lot of people do. He shared a Bible verse.

“The race is not won by the swift,” he wrote, quoting Ecclesiastes 9:11, and then he dove into a tweet storm.

Florida’s senior senator spent about an hour Tuesday letting everyone know he’s really, really excited about the Miami Dolphins’ rebuild in the wake of another trade Monday, which sent safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a first-round pick.

General manager Chris Grier has at least one supporter it seems. Coach Brian Flores does, too.

“[The Dolphins] have been historically awful the first 2 weeks of the season,” Rubio wrote to kick off a thread of eight tweets about his favorite team. “But which team is better off for the future?

“An uncompetitive 0-16 team with $160 mil in cap space & 6 of the top 65 picks in next years draft or a semi-competitive 3-13 team with limited cap space?”

Miami’s front office has correctly determined that in todays @NFL if you don’t have exceptional QB play you aren’t getting a ring.



Entire seasons imploding right now because QB went down (ie. Pittsburgh).



2 of best rosters (Minnesota & Chicago) are being held back by QB play. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 17, 2019

Way you build a roster in @NFL?



1. Franchise QB on rookie contract but who you will eventually have to pay;



2. Core stars on rookie contracts; and



3. Sprinkled with solid veterans on reasonable contracts@MiamiDolphins have accumulated picks for #1 & #2 & cap space for #3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 17, 2019

Minkah is a good kid & very good player. But he didn’t want to be @MiamiDolphins.



Many teams make mistake of keeping guys who don’t “fit” because of their talent. You know who doesn’t coddle or overpay anyone & yet consistently beats teams with better overall rosters? @Patriots — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 17, 2019

You can’t succeed without vision & @miamidolphins have one



It’s 2021 & they have:

young star QB

roster of young talent on rookie contracts & solid vets

play on grass in 1st class stadium in a Brady-less division

with 1st class training facility

& NO STATE INCOME TAX #FinsUp — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 17, 2019

That sure sounds like a man who wants Miami (0-2) to “Tank for Tua” and draft Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Rubio is a Miami native and still lives in Miami. He’s married to a former Dolphins cheerleader, and he has NFL takes he’s ready to share. Last week, the Republican told TMZ that quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s absence from the NFL isn’t because of his talent. He also said Miami’s current roster is “built for them to draft high,” and he expects quarterback Josh Rosen to take over “eventually.”

“It’s just a matter of time before I think that happens,” he said.

His team-building analysis is surprising nuanced, taking into NFL contract structures and the value of draft picks. He even has a metaphor in there, comparing the remodeling of Hard Rock Stadium to the ugly product the Dolphins are putting on the field every weekend in Miami Gardens.

Rubio trusts the process. The race, after all, is not won by the swift.