Frustrated Drake responds to trade report and his future with the Dolphins

No Miami Miracle for Kenyan Drake this time around against the Patriots.

More like Miami Malaise.

And no way Drake wants what’s gone on the first two weeks of this Dolphins season to continue.

He’s unhappy with his role on the team, multiple sources tell the Miami Herald, but that’s nothing new. Drake was grumpy with his usage under Adam Gase too.

But now that Miami is embarrassingly bad — they’ve been outscored 102-10 the first two weeks after Sunday’s shellacking by the Patriots — his threshold for irritation is surely much lower.

So what if the Dolphins give him a change of scenery?

Fox Sports reported before Sunday’s game that the Dolphins have had “trade talks with teams this week.” A club source tells the Herald that’s not accurate, and that Drake has not requested a trade like Minkah Fitzpatrick has.

After Sunday’s 43-0 mauling by the Patriots, the organization told Drake that report was inaccurate.

“I don’t know anything about the validity of that and I’m going to continue to show up every day to do my job,” Drake said, without answering any followups on the report.

Does he want to remain a Miami Dolphin?

“Of course I want to be here,” Drake said. “Fourth year. I have a great relationship with everybody, the people who sweep up and work behind us to the people in the kitchen staff, the coaching staff. The media relations people, everybody. Obviously, everything being equal, I would want to be here.”

But everything else is not equal. The Dolphins are the worst team in the NFL and the Dolphins have the worst offense. They’ve scored 10 points in two losses and average 192 yards per game.

Drake in two games has carried the ball 10 times for 31 yards and has seven catches for 44 more. That’s low, but some important context: The Dolphins have only run 108 plays this season.

Combine that with Miami’s dreadful offensive line and it’s hard to see how Drake will be able to showcase himself in his contract year.

On Sunday, he again came in off the bench and really wasn’t part of the team’s game plan until the score got lopsided.

“I’m comfortable putting this team in position to win games,” Drake said. “I haven’t started legitimately since like high school. Regardless of the situation that the coaches, they see fit for the team be at their best, I have to go out there put myself in best position to maximize opportunity to help this team win games. My touches come when they come, and when I get on the field, I put everything together from the culmination of this week, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Drake suggested that he has not gone to his coaches to discuss his role on the team. But he did say “obviously, I feel like I’m most dynamic when I have the ball and I get touches and I go out there and make plays and spark the offense.”

Drake added: “The eye in the sky never lies. Making plays with or without the ball, the film will show for itself. It’s the coaches’ job to go and evaluate who needs to touch the ball more in certain situations, whatever the case may be.”