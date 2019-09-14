The Dolphins have now added five offensive linemen since the end of preseason

Dolphins coaches Brian Flores, right, and Chad O’Shea will presumably keep adding offensive linemen until they find a group that works. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins added their fifth new offensive lineman in a little over two weeks, signing veteran guard/tackle Bryan Witzmann.

He takes the roster spot vacated by Julien Davenport, whom the Dolphins placed on injured reserve with a leg and knee injury.

Witzmann has appeared in 37 NFL games with 20 starts since entering the league in 2014. Seven of those starts came withe the Bears in 2018. He had been looking for work since the Browns cut him two weeks ago.

His signing is just the latest turn of the Dolphins’ revolving door at offensive line.

Players added since Aug. 30: Witzmann, Davenport, Danny Isidora, Evan Boehm and J’Marcus Webb, who is expected to start at right tackle Sunday against the Patriots.