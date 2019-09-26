Wide receiver Albert Wilson ‘ready’ to return for Miami Dolphins after latest injury

Dolphins WR Albert Wilson returns after injury Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson returns after an injury and wants to help the team win, September 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson returns after an injury and wants to help the team win, September 25, 2019.

Albert Wilson, who has played in just one of the Miami Dolphins’ past 12 regular-season games, on Thursday pronounced himself ready to return for Miami’s home game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

After spending months recovering from a hip injury that cost him the final nine games of last season, the wide receiver played in the opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 8, catching two passes for 13 yards, but missed the past two games with a calf injury.

“I feel really good,” he said. “Doing everything possible to protect ourselves for the rest of the season and make sure I go out there strong week after week. I feel good. I feel like I’m moving smooth and fast, ready to get out there.”

He said not playing Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys wasn’t a case of coaches being cautious.

“I don’t think I could have been there out there 100 percent last week,” Wilson said. “It was a great decision.”

But watching the team’s first three lopsided losses “was heartbreaking not being to able to help. Being sidelined really [stinks]. I’m excited, ready to help this team out.”

Wilson was an enormous asset for the Dolphins in seven games before the injury last season, catching 26 passes for 391 yards with four touchdowns.

While Wilson and safety Reshad Jones are both on track to return from injuries Sunday, three teammates didn’t take part in practice Thursday at the Miami Dolphins training facility. Wide receiver Allen Hurns missed practice for the second day in a row with a concussion, as did cornerback Jomal Wiltz with a groin injury. Linebacker James Crawford also missed Thursday’s practice with a knee injury after he was limited Wednesday.

Bobby McCain, however, did return to the practice field Thursday in Davie, albeit in a limited capacity. The safety missed practice Wednesday because of hamstring and shoulder injuries.

Chris Lammons ready for increased role

With Wiltz unlikely to be ready to play by Sunday, Miami will have to find a new go-to option to cover the slot. Chris Lammons, who went undrafted in 2018 and made his NFL debut against the Ravens earlier this month, could be the Dolphins’ first choice.

When Wiltz went down against the Cowboys last weekend, Lammons stepped in to play 23 snaps on defense. With safety Minkah Fitzpatrick now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami’s options at the position are limited.

“You never know, but I’m just preparing like it,” Lammons said. “You never know until you get that role.”

Lammons was a highly touted prospect coming out of Plantation High School, but wasn’t selected in the 2018 NFL Draft after a somewhat underwhelming career for the South Carolina Gamecocks. He spent most of 2018 on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad and made the Dolphins this year in large part because of his preseason contributions on special teams.

Lammons played in the slot quite a bit at South Carolina, so he’s plenty comfortable there. His tackling ability, which makes him valuable on special teams, can translate in run support in the slot.

“Energy. I’ve got real good cover skills and I’m a dog,” Lammons said when asked what makes him a good fit in the slot. “I just play football.”

Chargers’ Melvin Gordon doubtful

Melvin Gordon finally returned to the Chargers after an extended holdout Thursday. He probably won’t be on the field Sunday against the Dolphins.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday he doubts the running back will play this weekend when Los Angeles travels to Miami Gardens this weekend. The team will likely stick with its running back tandem of Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores has spent at least some time thinking about the possibility Gordon will play, though. The coach said Thursday he started looking at some film of Gordon as soon as he saw reports Wednesday indicating Gordon was on the verge of ending his holdout.

“We’re prepared for everyone. The second that got reported, I went to my Melvin Gordon tape and took a look. I have some familiarity with him,” Flores said. “This is one of the best backs in the league running the football. He runs hard, breaks tackles, catches it out of the backfield. He’s a good player, but they’ve got good backs. ... Add one more to the preparation and away we go.”