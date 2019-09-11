The latest on the Antonio Brown situation, with clarity from local law enforcement

Raiders fans burn Antonio Brown jersey after he signs with Patriots Oakland Raiders fans are no longer fans of Antonio Brown, after the star's antics led to the team releasing him, only for him to sign with the New England Patriots hours later. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Oakland Raiders fans are no longer fans of Antonio Brown, after the star's antics led to the team releasing him, only for him to sign with the New England Patriots hours later.

Antonio Brown’s accuser never reported his alleged sexual assault to Miami-Dade or Miami Beach police, but she is reportedly willing to talk to the NFL about it.

Former trainer Britney Taylor, who claimed in a lawsuit filed in county court that Brown sexually assaulted her three separate times in 2017 and 2018, “is willing and planning to meet with the NFL next week, which is as soon as she can,” ESPN reported Wednesday.

The NFL will surely launch its own investigation into a lurid series of allegations that Brown, a star receiver signed by the Patriots this week, vociferously denies.

“I wouldn’t be doing this interview if I didn’t believe Antonio,” Drew Rosenhaus, Brown’s South Florida-based agent, said on ESPN on Wednesday. “These allegations are false. He denies everyone of them. I’m very confident his legal team has facts that will prove this.”

The lawsuit claims that two of the incidents happened in Miami: once in 2017, when he ejaculated on her back as they watched a video program at his home, and another time in May 2018, when he allegedly raped her inside his Miami home after a night out at a club. The other incident happened in Pittsburgh, the suit says.

A spokesman for Miami-Dade police told the Miami Herald that “the Special Victims Bureau does not have any records of a sexual assault reported by the alleged victim, nor any reports where Antonio Brown is subject.”

Miami Beach police said essentially the same.

Meanwhile, Brown practiced for the first time Wednesday with his new team. He joined the defending NFL champions this week after forcing his way out of Oakland with erratic, unprofessional behavior.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick, addressing reporters for the first time since news of the lawsuit broke late Tuesday, would not commit to Brown playing Sunday against the Dolphins.

“Both Antonio and his representatives have made statements,” Belichick said. “I’m not going be expanding on any of those. They are what they are. We’ve looked into the situation. We’re taking it very seriously all the way through the organization. I’m sure there are questions but I’m not going to be entering into discussion about that today.”

When pressed with follow-up questions, Belichick referred back to his statement and said: “When we know more we’ll say more.”

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Twitter Wednesday that his “understanding is that neither the league, nor the #Patriots, knew about the potential lawsuit for WR Antonio Brown before he signed in New England.”