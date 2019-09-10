Podcast: The ‘Um, This Is Worse Than Even We Imagined’ Edition

“You never want that feeling again.” Brian Flores said. Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores speaks to the team about the tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens, September 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores speaks to the team about the tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens, September 9, 2019.

There’s not much to be said about a 49-point drubbing.

But there’s plenty to be said about how the Dolphins arrived at a 49-point drubbing.

Roster amputation.

Coaching blunders.

Player breakdowns.

And a significant organizational miscalculation.

Everybody knew it was going to be a tough Dolphins season.

But after suffering their worst loss ever Sunday against the Ravens, do the Dolphins have any hope at all for 2019?

We break it all down, and try to provide a bit of levity, with our weekly Dolphins in Depth podcast.