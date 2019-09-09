No ‘mutiny’ yet. Flores says no players have asked for trade since Ravens loss

“We got to move on for next week.” Reshad Jones said. Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones talks to the media after their 59-10 lost against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones talks to the media after their 59-10 lost against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.

It’s certainly possible that a handful of Dolphins players want out after the worst loss in team history.

But they just haven’t expressed that to Brian Flores or Chris Grier.

That’s the best way to interpret Flores’ response to a question about the validity of Pro Football Talk’s report Sunday, which stated that “multiple” Dolphins players told their agents after Sunday’s game “to engineer trades elsewhere.”

The headline?

“Early mutiny in Miami.”

“I can’t really speak to the accuracy of that one,” Flores said. “We haven’t received any information like that. I think for us we just need to focus on what’s going on inside our building and not worry about anything that’s gone on outside.

“I think we’ve got to get better from a fundamental standpoint, from a communication standpoint, really overall,” Flores continued. “And that’s the goal right now. Anything else that’s going on outside we need to just focus on what’s going on in our building.”

While we don’t know who the source or sources of that report are, there’s one name we can cross off the list: Xavien Howard.

The Pro Bowl cornerback did not ask for trade Sunday. The Dolphins have told him they value him and want him to stay.