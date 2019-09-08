Josh Rosen did himself no favors Sunday in his quest to become the Dolphins’ starter

“It is very hard. We didn’t do that. It’s back to the drawing board.” Josh Rosen said. Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen talks to the media after their 59-10 loss against the Baltimore Ravens an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen talks to the media after their 59-10 loss against the Baltimore Ravens an NFL football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 8 2019, in Miami Gardens.

One could forgive Josh Rosen if on Sunday he felt a little bit like Dante from the ‘90s raunch-com “Clerks.”

You know, the hard-luck convenience store employee who kept saying, “I’m not even supposed to be here today.”

Or in Rosen’s case, “I’m not even supposed to be on the field today.”

And yet, 10 days after losing the starting job to Ryan Fitzpatrick, play Rosen did — in pretty much the least desirable situation.

Brian Flores sent Rosen into the Sunday’s Dolphins blowout loss to the Ravens with 22 seconds left in the third quarter and Miami down six touchdowns.

The Dolphins were hoping for a spark. It was more like a fizzle.

In his two series on the field, Rosen had as many sacks and interceptions as he had completions — one. The Dolphins gained zero net yards during that stretch. The Dolphins had the ball for a grand total of 1 minute, 31 in the fourth quarter.

“Just excited to get back on the field,” Rosen said. “It’s been a while since I played a regular season game. I saw this as another opportunity to show what I can do. I don’t think I did that, which is why I was kind of disappointed in the moment.”

Rosen’s pick came on a play in which he was flushed to his right. He tried to target Jakeem Grant on the sideline, but threw the ball late was had it intercepted by Marlon Humphrey.

Josh Rosen comes into the game for Miami down 52-10 and throws an interception. pic.twitter.com/WHzFWmwx0V — 12 Sports (@12SportsAZ) September 8, 2019

When asked if he should have been inserted into the game earlier, Rosen responded: “It’s not my call. I’ve got to seize the opportunities and I didn’t do that. So I’m just as disappointed in myself as anything. Get better, work harder, and make next week better.”

Flores told reporters after the game that Fitzpatrick will start next Sunday against the Patriots.