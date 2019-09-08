Dolphins poised to start to O-linemen who have been with the team less than two weeks

Dolphins get veteran help with offensive line Miami Dolphins sign veteran tackle J'Marcus Webb to help with the offensive line before the season opener, September 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins sign veteran tackle J'Marcus Webb to help with the offensive line before the season opener, September 6, 2019.

The following players are inactive for the Miami Dolphins’ season opener Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at Hard Rock Stadium:

Dolphins: RB Myles Gaskin, RB Patrick Laird, T Isaiah Prince, G Shaq Calhoun, G/C Chris Reed, LB Trent Harris, CB Ken Webster.

Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, WR Jaleel Scott, T Greg Senat, G Ben Powewrs, DT Daylon Mack, OLB Jaylon Ferguson, ILB Otaro Alaka.

What it means: J’Marcus Webb, somewhat surprisingly, will be playing some role for Miami. The Dolphins signed the tackle Friday and chose to have him active for their opener in Miami Gardens. Webb spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, starting at right tackle in their opener before a hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve. The Colts released him on the final day of August as part of their final roster cuts and the tackle-needy Dolphins jumped on the new free agent.

Calhoun being inactive also likely lines up Danny Isidora, who has been with Miami less than two weeks, to start at right guard. Calhoun started at right guard throughout the preseason and is listed as the starter on the depth chart with Isidora, a former Miami Hurricane, behind him after the Dolphins traded for the guard late last month, sending a seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings. If Isidora and tackle Julien Davenport both start, Miami will have two starters on the offensive line who have been with the team less than two weeks. Davenport is listed as the starting left tackle on the Dolphins’ depth chart.