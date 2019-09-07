Miami Dolphins
With Tunsil gone, Dolphins commit long-term to best remaining offensive lineman
The Dolphins signed Jesse Davis to a three-year, $15 million contract extension Saturday, locking down their best remaining offensive lineman and likely Week 1 left tackle.
Davis, 27, has started 26 games the last two seasons, lining up at both guard positions and right tackle for Miami.
Now, with Laremy Tunsil gone to the Texans, he will take ownership of an offensive line with question marks throughout it.
Davis’ deal includes a $4 million signing bonus and $8.5 million guaranteed. It’s a nice bump in pay for a former practice squader who had been cut by the Seahawks and Jets before catching on with the Dolphins in 2016.
He’s the second Dolphins offensive player to sign a contract extension this summer. Jakeem Grant signed a four-year, $24 million deal last month.
