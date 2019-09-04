The Dolphins 2019 calendar shows a team that barely exists

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores comments on recent trade moves Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores expounds on the trades made recently by the Dolphins organization during a conference call on Sunday September 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores expounds on the trades made recently by the Dolphins organization during a conference call on Sunday September 1, 2019.

The Miami Dolphins might want to be think twice about which players are highlighted on their merchandise.

Only five of the 12 players pictured in the Dolphins’ 2019 calendar are still on the roster. The image, which is currently circulating on social media, has shined an unwelcome spotlight on the team’s current trajectory.

#Dolphins 2019 calendar. Only 4 survivors. Parker, Drake, Jones and Harris. Gone: Wake, Phillips, Tankersley, Branch, McDonald, Alonso, Tannehill, Stills pic.twitter.com/dYN0qYkN87 — Chris Sciria (@csciria) September 2, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kenyan Drake, Charles Harris, Reshad Jones, DeVante Parker and Cordrea Tankersley are the five who will still suit up for coach Brian Flores on Sundays. The rest — Kiko Alonso, Andre Branch, T.J. McDonald, Jordan Phillips, Kenny Stills, Ryan Tannehill and Cameron Wake — were either cut or found new homes elsewhere.

Although the 12-month calendar hit shelves before the team cut Phillips midway through the 2018-19, players such as McDonald, Stills and Alonso were sent packing just in the past two weeks. The calendar didn’t even include Laremy Tunsil who the Fins recently shipped to Houston.

To be frank, fans are not enamored of the talent level for this year’s roster. Replies to the initial tweet show just how bleak the immediate future is.

Twitter

With the Dolphins’ regular season set to kick off Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, the next day to look forward to might be next year’s NFL Draft, where the Dolphins have two picks in each of the first three rounds.