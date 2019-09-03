Answers to big questions revealed as Dolphins’ Week 1 depth chart drops

Kenyan Drake, the Dolphins’ RB1? According to their Week 1 depth chart, yes. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins’ first depth chart of the season is out, and provides answers to many questions.

The biggest revelations:

▪ The Dolphins’ base defense will be a 3-4, although they are expected to have five or more defensive backs on the field a high percentage of the time.

▪ Kenyan Drake has won the starting job, at least on paper. He is listed ahead of Kalen Ballage at running back.

▪ Former first-round pick Charles Harris is considered a linebacker in this defense. He played defensive end his first two NFL seasons.

▪ Minkah Fitzpatrick is technically a backup, listed at strong safety behind Reshad Jones. He is expected to be on the field for a majority of snaps this year, though.

▪ Two players added in the past few days are listed as starters: John Jenkins at defensive end and Julien Davenport at left tackle.

▪ Mike Gesicki is atop the depth chart at tight end. But how reliable that listing is remains to be seen. Nick O’Leary is listed as third string, but he is likely their most complete tight end.

▪ Davon Godchaux is a nose tackle in this system. DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant are Miami’s starting wide receivers.

The complete Dolphins Week 1 depth chart is listed below: