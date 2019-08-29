The clearest sign yet the Dolphins know who their Week 1 starting quarterback is

Ryan Fitzpatrick (14), and not Josh Rosen, is by all appearances on track to start Week 1 against the Ravens. cjuste@miamiherald.com

The clearest sign yet that the Dolphins’ quarterback competition is over:

The starting offense is not playing Thursday against the Saints.

But Josh Rosen might.

Rosen wasn’t ruled out pre-game, like Ryan Fitzpatrick and dozens of other Dolphins players were. The Dolphins are expected to start Jake Rudock, but they needed to dress two quarterbacks in case Rudock got hurt.

And they decided to dress Rosen.

So the idea that the Dolphins would even think about putting Rosen at risk behind a bad backup offensive line if he has the slightest chance of if being their opening-day starter just doesn’t pass the sniff test.

The full list of Dolphins scratches Thursday: Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Reshad Jones, Eric Rowe, Xavien Howard, Kalen Ballage, Bobby McCain, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Chris Lammons, Kenyan Drake, Jomal Wiltz, Walt Aikens, Andrew Van Ginkel, Kiko Alonso, Sam Eguavoen, Quentin Poling, Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker, Davon Godchaux, Michael Deiter, Daniel Kilgore, Jesse Davis, Laremy Tunsil, Preston Williams, Allen Hurns, Mike Gesicki, Dwayne Allen, Charles Harris and Christian Wilkins.