Dolphins’ Brian Flores: No decision on quarterback competition — yet

Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is playing with a lot of “chips on his shoulders” Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is playing with a lot of "chips on his shoulders" as he competes for the starting position, August 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is playing with a lot of "chips on his shoulders" as he competes for the starting position, August 20, 2019.

In two weeks, the Dolphins play a regular-season game against the Ravens.

But who will start at quarterback for that game — Ryan Fitzpatrick or Josh Rosen — remains up in the air.

In fact, Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters Sunday morning that he’s not even leaning a certain way at this point.

“This could go either way,” Flores said. “... I think they’re both working hard, both have leadership, both have done a lot of good things. This will be a hard decision for the staff.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

So three and a half months into a battle, with dozens of practices, hundreds of reps and three preseason games, Flores suggested it’s still wide open.

Fitzpatrick has long been viewed as the favorite to win the job, but Rosen’s play in the preseason has perhaps given the coaching staff second thoughts.

Rosen, playing mostly behind an inferior offensive line, has a better completion percentage (62.2 to 53.1), yards-per-attempt (7.8 to 5.2) and touchdown drives led (3 to 1).

Flores left open the possibility that all three quarterbacks on Miami’s roster — Rosen, Fitzpatrick and Jake Rudock — could play in Thursday’s preseason finale.

And while some teams use the last week of the preseason to start game-planning for the regular-season opener, this week in general and Sunday in particular is about “fundamentals, technique and us getting better individually and as a team.”

Flores added that a decision on the starter will be made before the Dolphins start practicing mid-next week, although acknowledged he might not make that decision known publicly.