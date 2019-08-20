Miami Dolphins closing in on four-year contract extension with receiver Jakeem Grant

A jubilant Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) walks off the field after Miami Dolphins defeat the Oakland Raiders 28-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, September 23, 2018. adiaz@miamiherald.com

One by one, the Dolphins’ loaded 2016 draft class is getting paid.

The latest: Jakeem Grant.

The Dolphins and Grant are closing in on a four-year contract extension that will keep the dynamic receiver and returner in Miami through the 2023 season, a source tells the Miami Herald.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available, but Grant is believed to be in line for a big raise over the $720,000 in base salary he was due this season. Grant was entering the final year of his rookie contract, and would have been a free agent in March without a new deal.

When the agreement becomes official, Grant will become the second member of his draft class to land a long-term extension in the past four months. Cornerback Xavien Howard signed a five-year, $75.3 million extension in May. And the Dolphins at some point are expected to pursue a long-term deal with left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who will earn around $10 million in 2020 after the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

The Dolphins prioritized locking down the 5-foot-6 Grant not necessarily because of the stats he’s put up, but because of the player they believe he can become. Grant has 34 catches in three NFL seasons, but has made those catches count, scoring four touchdowns and averaging 13.9 yards per reception.

Plus Grant, who ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at Texas Tech’s pro day back in 2016, has three return touchdowns in his career, including a 102-yard kickoff return in 2018 that was the longest in the league.

Grant was so dynamic on special teams a year ago, he earned All-Pro votes despite missing the season’s final six games with a calf injury that needed surgery to repair.

Grant’s calf fully healed, but he has been dealing with a minor hamstring injury that kept him out of the first two preseason games. He returned to practice this week.