Here we go: Josh Rosen will start for Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

While Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) is the Dolphins' No. 1 quarterback according to the depth chart, Josh Rosen took first-team snaps in practice Wednesday.

Josh Rosen time has arrived in the preseason.

Now it’s up to him for it to carry over into the regular season.

Rosen will start for the Dolphins Friday, his best opportunity yet to win Miami’s starting job.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who sits atop the team’s depth chart (for now), is in uniform, but considering the Dolphins’ injury issues at tackle, it remains to be seen if he plays at all against the Buccaneers. Both Zach Sterup and Jordan Mills are not in uniform for preseason game No. 2.

The start will be Rosen’s first as a Dolphin, and comes after he got extensive first-team reps in practice for the first time since the Dolphins traded for him in April.

And it comes just three days after Brian Flores told reporters that he expected Fitzpatrick to start, but then added it was not definite.

Apparently, the coaching staff had a change of heart.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen Dolphins players are not in uniform. Along with Sterup and Mills, these Dolphins are not expected to play: cornerback Xavien Howard, wide receivers DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant, running back Kenyan Drake, safeties Reshad Jones, T.J. McDonald and Walt Aikens, linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel, Kiko Alonso, Quentin Poling, Chase Allen and Raekwon McMillan.