Dolphins coach Brian Flores takes Josh Rosen to task for issue that dates back to college

The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers jointly practiced here Tuesday, and it was the full Josh Rosen experience.

His good was very good, like when he dropped a perfect spiral into DeVante Parker’s breadbasket for a deep touchdown.

But when things didn’t stick to script, there was a time or two when Rosen reacted in a way that bothered his coach enough that he brought it up, basically unsolicited, to reporters afterward.

“I thought he practiced OK,” Brian Flores said. I “think he’s got to do a better job of getting guys in and out of the huddle, his communication, body language. There were some plays there he didn’t like and we’ve just got to move on to the next play. That’s the case for him and all the quarterbacks at that position. It’s part of the evaluation as well. He got in there with some of those other guys. I think he did OK.”

When asked to elaborate on his body language concerns, Flores continued:

“We want good body language out of everybody. We’re going to have bad plays. We need to move on to the next one, period. Players, coaches, that’s everybody. The quarterback position, they’re all looking at you. That’s something they have to be conscious of. I talked to him about it, I talked to all the quarterbacks, as well as the leaders on the team. They’re looking at you as a leader, and I think that’s an important piece of this that people don’t talk about very much, but I think it’s very important.”

In other words: Cut out the moping, or that starting job will remain out of your grasp, Josh.

Anyone at all familiar with Rosen’s past knows this is not a new development.

It dates at least back to his time at UCLA, and a slew of anonymous scouts ripped him for it in the pre-draft process.

Rosen’s attitude might have even contributed to him falling to 10th in the 2018 draft.

What made Rosen’s behavior Tuesday all the more puzzling: It came on the day he got his most extended work with the starters since the Dolphins traded for him in April.

Rosen, who has almost exclusively worked with the backups, ran with the ones in both seven-on-seven and team drills Tuesday.

“I think especially when you get into competitive environments, I tend to be very critical of myself and I’m very competitive so I have always worked [on] that throughout my entire athletic career, since I’ve been a young kid,” Rosen said. “It’s not like my highs get too high or lows get too low.

“I had some good highs with the throw to DeVante and a couple of lows,” he continued. “I think as a quarterback, in addition to sort of the execution part of it a lot of it is about leading and about sort of trying to keep a steady ship and keep that forward momentum regardless of what’s going on around [you] because a lot of people are looking to you to kind of be that rock so I think that’s what coach Flores is referring to. He wants me to be steadier and just sort of execute and be a positive for us.”

When Flores decides who will be his starting quarterback for Week 1, talent and execution will be big factors, but so will temperament and leadership.

And despite a solid preseason game and a pretty good few weeks of progress, Rosen remains behind Fitzpatrick, whom Flores said will likely start against the Buccaneers Friday.

Would Rosen benefit from working with the starters in a game before the competition wraps up?

“That’s not really up to me,” he said. ”Whether it’s ones, twos, threes, sixes or sevens, I’m just trying to execute each play as I’ve been instructed.