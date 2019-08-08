Undrafted rookie WR Preston Williams makes explosive preseason debut for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams (82) earns a first down reception in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, August 8, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Miami Dolphins’ offense — and Josh Rosen — needed some sort of spark when they trotted out to the field at Hard Rock Stadium for the final drive of the first half in the first game of the preseason. They had stalled out for back-to-back drives totaling negative yardage after Rosen led a touchdown on his first series and needed to get moving quickly with just more than a minute on the clock.

Preston Williams was the solution.

Rosen started the drive by going deep to the wide receiver and fed him all the way down the field to get the Dolphins in range for a field goal just before halftime. Williams, an undrafted rookie from the Colorado State Rams, finished his preseason debut with four catches for 97 yards in a little more than two quarters.

Williams’ breakout performance began on the first drive of the second quarter. With persistent pressure from the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive front, Rosen floated an underthrown pass to Williams and the rookie came back to the ball, fighting through defensive pass interference, to pull in a 38-yard catch. Rosen tried to cap the touchdown drive by throwing a goal-line fade to Williams, but he got interfered with again, setting up running back Kalen Ballage for a 1-yard touchdown run.

After the Rosen-led offense stalled, Williams was again the spark. The quarterback began his third drive by going deep to Williams down the left sideline and this time the receiver made a diving one-handed grab with his left hand for 36 yards. Three plays later, Rosen went to Williams again on the left sideline, throwing to the wideout’s outside shoulder, so Williams could turn around, extend to the sideline and tap his toes down inbound for an 18-yard gain. Miami settled for a field goal to cut the Falcons’ lead to six.

The Dolphins jumped back ahead on the first drive of the second half and again Williams was key. On Miami’s sixth play of the second half, Rosen floated a jump ball to Williams at the goal line on the right side of the field and undrafted star pulled in a 27-yard catch to put the Dolphins at the 1-yard line. Running back Mark Walton punched in a touchdown three plays later and Miami reclaimed the lead.

Kenyan Drake starts at running back

Kenyan Drake is apparently leading the Dolphins’ running backs competition — at least according to the starting lineups for the first game of the preseason.

Drake got the nod as the starting running back against the Falcons, edging out Ballage for the first-team action in Miami Gardens. Ballage, however, scored the Dolphins’ only touchdown of the first half, punching in a 1-yard run with 8:53 left in the second quarter. Ballage led Miami in rushing in the first half with 23 yards on six carries. Drake ran four times for 12 yards.

The rest of the offensive starting lineup for the Dolphins wasn’t surprising. Ryan Fitzpatrick started at quarterback with Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker as his two wide receivers, and Durham Smythe and Nick O’Leary in at tight end, leaving fellow tight end Mike Gesicki on the bench. Tackle Laremy Tunsil did not play, so Jordan Mills slid over from right tackle to left tackle, which bumped Jesse Davis, listed as the starting right guard, out to right tackle. A pair of rookies started at the two guard spots with Michael Deiter at left guard and Shaq Calhoun at right guard. Center Daniel Kilgore rounded out the starting offensive line.

Miami’s defense is currently more banged up than its offense, which pushed up a pair of reserves to the first-team secondary and pressed a backup linebacker into starting duty. Undrafted rookie Nik Needham started opposite fellow cornerback Xavien Howard in place of Eric Rowe, and T.J. McDonald started alongside fellow safeties Bobby McCain and Minkah Fitzpatrick with Reshad Jones injured. At linebacker, Sam Eguavoen started opposite Jerome Baker with Kiko Alonso injured. The defensive line started as anticipated: Charles Harris and Tank Carradine were the defensive ends, and Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux were the defensive tackles.

This and that

▪ Kendrick Norton was an honorary captain for the Dolphins in their first game of any sort since Norton lost his left arm in an offseason car accident. The defensive tackle was released by the team in July a few weeks after a Fourth of July car accident forced the amputation of his right arm. Miami will pay Norton his full salary this season.

▪ A day after calling out Stephen M. Ross on Twitter for the owner’s support of President Donald Trump, Stills knelt for the National Anthem, as he did all throughout 2018.

▪ Tunsil was the only surprise inactive for the Dolphins, sitting for rest. Wide receivers Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant, and linebacker Raekwon McMillan were also inactive in addition to Alonso, Rowe and Jones due to various injuries.