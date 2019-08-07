Why the preseason might be more important for the Miami Dolphins than any other team

Dolphins plan at quarterback for first pre-season game Miami Dolphins plan at quarterback for the first pre-season game against the Atlanta Falcons, August 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins plan at quarterback for the first pre-season game against the Atlanta Falcons, August 6, 2019.

At some point in the next three weeks, you might find yourself thinking that preseason games are little more than a money-grabbing waste of time.

And few will blame you. The games are usually pretty bad.

But consider this, Dolphins fans: Without them, your head coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator would all be learning on the fly when the games start counting in a month.

Brian Flores, Chad O’Shea and Patrick Graham have never done the jobs they’re about to do this fall.

The Dolphins are the only team in the NFL with a first-time head coach and two first-time coordinators.

All three think they know what game day will be like in their new roles.

But until they actually go through one, they won’t know for sure.

So the exhibition season, beginning with the opener Thursday at home against the Falcons, will be more than an opportunity to evaluate their players.

It will be a way to learn about themselves.

“The preseason games are important for me, they’re important for this team,” O’Shea, the Dolphins’ offensive play-caller, said recently. “I think they’re a valuable part of our process of building an offense.

“I’m in a different role as a play-caller, so it’s something that being a different role for me, we work extremely hard on whether it’s in mock setting, in a meeting room or on the field,” he continued. “Coach Flo has done a good job of setting us up in situations that we try to work on that area, so that’s what we’re doing, and that’s true of all areas right now.”

O’Shea, 46, spent the past decade as the wide receivers coach in New England, where he worked mostly under Josh McDaniels. He has helped craft game plans for most of his entire adult life, but Thursday, for the first time, it will be his responsibility to implement it.

Same goes for Graham, who turned 40 in January.

Graham and Flores worked together as New England defensive assistants for years before Graham moved on to the Giants and then the Packers. Not once in his 17-year coaching career had he risen above the level of position coach.

His coaching style?

“I’m just transparent and honest with the guys,” Graham said. “I’m loud because I’m fat and big, so that’s part of the reason why I’m loud. And I had two brothers growing up, so you had to be loud. And I was a middle child, so take all the middle-child syndrome.

“I’m loud but I’m just transparent with the guys,” he continued. “The strength through transparency in terms of letting them know about myself, so I can build a trust with them. I tell them ‘I’m going to try to get you right and try to put you in the best spot and if you’re doing it wrong, I’m going to correct you.’ That’s what I’ve learned. Coach Flores, that’s what he asks of us, so that’s what I do.”

Accountability is big with Flores, who made history by becoming the first non-interim black head coach in franchise history.

So is preparation.

Which is why, after the team’s scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium was canceled due to weather, he took his players and staff to the stadium for a walking tour. Simply seeing the home locker room and coaches’ booths was a new experience for many.

Still, there will be surprises — and perhaps a few hiccups — Thursday night during the chaos of an NFL game. It’s good for the Dolphins to learn those lessons before the actual season begins.

And on a personal level, there will might even be a “Wow, we really made it moment” for Flores, O’Shea and Graham, three respected football minds who spent most of their careers toiling in relative anonymity.

“I think every once in awhile, there’s a little bit of reflection from where I was 15 years ago to where I am now,” said Flores, who like many has used football as a ladder to a better life. “It’s nice to reflect that way. I’m excited to be here. I’m very fortunate to be here. I love South Florida, the people here.”

He continued: “I think we’ve got – it’s a great group of people, so from that respect, yeah, I’ve had some reflection; but as we move forward, I’m motivated to try to play some good, solid, fundamental, smart, tough, disciplined football for those people, for this community and try to improve on a daily basis.”