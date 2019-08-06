Dolphins Podcast: The ‘It’s Finally Time For A Game!’ Edition

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake is ready for the first team Miami Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake is ready to be the first team's running back after preparing in the off season, July 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake is ready to be the first team's running back after preparing in the off season, July 26, 2019.

Adios, training camp.

Hola, preseason.

The Dolphins wrapped up their final home open training camp practice of the year Tuesday.

On Thursday, the next level of evaluation begins.

Will Preston Williams continue to be a star?

Is the offensive line any better than last year?

Will Kenyan Drake really be OK with another secondary role?

Can the offense run three consecutive plays without committing a penalty?

There are so many questions to answer.

Beginning Thursday, the blanks will begin to fill in.

