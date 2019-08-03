A potential Dolphins starter discusses injury that has dragged on for nearly a year

Dolphins tight end Dwayne Allen is feeling better after missing much of the summer with an injury, but still not 100 percent. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Will the Dolphins finally get consistent production from their tight ends?

It might depend on if Dwayne Allen finally feels normal again.

Allen hasn’t done much on the practice field since signing a two-year, $7 million contract with the Dolphins in March.

He’s still feeling the effects of a very long — and at times physically painful — 2018 season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Allen gutted out a playoff run with the Patriots on a bad knee, and he’s still not 100 percent.

Allen returned to the practice field Wednesday, but has been limited since being taken off the physically unable to perform list. On Saturday, he cast some doubt on his availability for Week 1 — which would be a full seven months after the Patriots won the Super Bowl.

“That’s definitely my hope, but just taking it one day at a time,” Allen said after Saturday’s scrimmage, of which he was largely a spectator.

Allen continued: “When you play into the postseason the way I did the last two years, injuries pile on. You just find a way to keep going and hopes of winning it all. Was fortunate enough to do that. [I’m] in a different situation, got to get healthy. Coach knew what it was whenever I signed on here and was able to give me the time needed to heal up.”

Time, however, is running short. The Dolphins season opens in five weeks.

With Allen sidelined, Nick O’Leary has been the Dolphins’ most complete tight end in camp. While Mike Gesicki, the former second-round pick, has flashed in individual drills, he has been largely a non-factor in 11-on-11.

Perhaps getting Allen on the field would help unlock Gesicki’s potential in two tight-end sets.

That was the team’s vision when the signed him.

Allen was never going to be the Patriots’ go-to receiver, not with Rob Gronkowski on the field. But he has a history of offensive production predating his time in New England.

He caught 45 balls as a rookie with the Colts and had six or more touchdowns in two of his last three years with Indianapolis.

“Dwayne, he brings leadership, he brings energy, he brings effort,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said recently. “When we get him out there, in the past, he’s been a good blocker; but again, the past doesn’t matter. He’s going to have to go out there and block and be productive when he gets out there.”

Flores added: “I think he’s a good receiving tight end. That’s something that we’ll try to take advantage of if we can, but that’s up to Dwayne. It’s no different than any other player. If he makes the most of his opportunities, then he’ll see more opportunities.”

Assuming he’s health, Allen can’t help but see more opportunities than he did in Foxboro.

He was targeted just 26 times in 29 games with the Patriots.

That’s paltry even for the Dolphins, who have historically been bad at utilizing their tight ends. The franchise started playing football in 1966, and yet has never had a tight end catch 80 passes or go over 800 receiving yards in a season.

“Every year starts new,” he said. “I don’t feel like I need to prove anything. The coaching staff signed me to come on here to play the tight end position. Whatever plays they call, I’ll execute them to the best of my ability. If it’s more passing plays than I’ve had in the past two years, I’ll be happy about it.”

Allen added: “I’m one of those guys who you have to say, ‘Whoa,’ not, ‘Go.’ [Dolphins athletic trainer] Kyle Johnston and the training staff and coach Flores have done a great job of telling me, ‘Whoa,’ and to slow down. I’m trusting them and understanding that they have a plan for me.”