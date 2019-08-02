Dolphins players run to the TNT wall, but coaches do too. Flores included.

Dolphins corner back Xavien Howard explains the TNT wall Miami Dolphins corner back Xavien Howard talks about the TNT wall on May 14, 2019. When somebody makes a mistake they have to run to the wall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins corner back Xavien Howard talks about the TNT wall on May 14, 2019. When somebody makes a mistake they have to run to the wall.

If it Takes No Talent, as the now-famous Dolphins practice wall says, to play the game the right way, it also takes none to coach it the right way.

So that’s why Brian Flores and members of his staff have run to the wall with their players when a fundamental gets messed up this camp.

Flores did some running Thursday. Here’s why:

“We had an issue defensively that falls into the Takes No Talent category, and so we ran. ... We’re all in this together. I think that’s what a team is.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

While most have assumed the midpractice run to the far practice wall is a form of punishment, Flores said that’s not the case. Yes, it keeps individual players and the group accountable, but it is also a way to build team unity.

Much of Flores’ leadership philosophy comes from lessons learned from his high school coach, Dino Mangiero, who was a guest at practice Friday.

▪ Speaking of coaches, the Dolphins’ two coordinators — Chad O’Shea and Patrick Graham — will both call games from the field and not the booth this year.

“I think their voices need to be heard by the players,” Flores said.

They will get their first crack at it in Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium.

How will the practice game look?

“A lot like a game,” Flores said. In addition to live periods, there will be two-minute and kicking situations.

The scrimmage starts at 1 p.m. and is free to the public.