Miami Dolphins
Podcast: Breaking down a revealing first week of Miami Dolphins training camp
Dolphins coach, “now that the pads are on it will get tough and gritty”
So many questions.
But only so many answers.
That’s how it should be four practices into training camp, as football returns in earnest to South Florida.
Who’s winning the quarterback battle (and does it matter yet)?
Who will be the Dolphins’ featured back?
Who will cover the side of the field opposite Xavien Howard?
So many questions.
We’ll provide some of the answers in our first Dolphins in Depth podcast of training camp.
Comments