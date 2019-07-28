Photo gallery: Miami Dolphins training camp | Sunday, July 28, 2019

Offensive lineman Jesse Davis, center, cools off as the temperature felt like 99 degrees on the filed as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Offensive linemen engage in blocking drills as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, left, and defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman, right, engage in coverage drills as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Tight end Chris Myarick, right, makes the catch as offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea looks on as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Running back Kenneth Farrow, left, runs with the ball using a resistance strap held by fellow teammate as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Receiver reaches for the short screen pass as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, left, and defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman, right, engage in coverage drills as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Offensive linemen participate in blocking drills as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Training staff quickly remove a sleigh and other equipment off the field as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Offensive and defensive players stretch out as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Receiver perform short pass drill as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, left/center, and tight end Chris Myarick, right/center, participate coverage drill as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
1st year head coach Brian Flores walks on the field as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter, center, reaches for the ball during lineman drill as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Running back Kalen Ballage heads toward teammates as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Defensive player warmup while head coach Brian Flores, left, looks on as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Defensive line coach Marion Hobby, right, shouts out “choice words” towards defensive lineman Jonathan Woodard, left, as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
1st year head coach, Brian Flores, right, keeps a close eye as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Offensive and defensive linemen line up while they prepare to warm up as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Offensive lineman Jesse Davis, center, leads fellow linemen during stretching exercise as Miami Dolphins conducted their 4th day of training camp at the Baptist Health South Florida Training Facility in Davie, Florida on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com