Dolphins agree to deal with former UM receiver Hurns

Former University of Miami receiver Allen Hurns is shown in the 2013 Florida State game at Doak Campbell Stadium. Hurns agreed to terms with the Dolphins on Friday. Miami Herald Staff

The Dolphins’ deepest position got even deeper on Friday morning, when Miami agreed to a one-year contract with veteran receiver Allen Hurns, according to a league source.

The deal could be worth as much as $3 million, according to the source.

Hurns, who went undrafted out of the University of Miami in 2014, was released by the Cowboys this week - 16 months after signing a two year, $12 million contract.

Hurns sustained a broken left ankle in Dallas’ wild-card playoff win against Seattle in January, but the Dolphins deemed him healthy enough to contribute when working him out on Thursday.

Hurns participated in the Cowboys’ offseason program and said earlier this offseason he was close to a complete recovery. Dallas wanted to keep him at a lower salary than the $4 million he was due to earn, but Hurns instead asked for his release.

“Just wished they did this earlier,” Hurns told NFL Network this week. “They asked me for a pay cut Monday ... couple of days before camp.”

A Miami Carol City High graduate, Hurns caught a career-low 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns last season - largely a byproduct of his role diminishing after Dallas acquired Amari Cooper from Oakland in October. He played a career-low 454 snaps last season.

Hurns, 27, spent his first four NFL seasons with Jacksonville, catching 189 passes for 2669 yards and 21 touchdowns. His best season was his second year, 2015, when he caught 64 passes for 1031 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He has started 49 of 68 games in his career. He does his best work in the slot.

In his four seasons at UM, Hurns caught 121 passes for 1891 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Barring a trade of another player, the 6-3 Hurns figures to join DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant on the 53-man roster, with Brice Butler and undrafted rookies Preston Williams and Trenton Irwin among those competing for a potential sixth receiver job.