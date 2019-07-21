Dolphins will not have three significant players available for start of training camp

Miami Dolphins cornerback Cordrea Tankersley has not been cleared to practice after suffering a serious knee injury last fall. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Dolphins training camp begins Thursday.

At least for most of their roster. Tight end Dwayne Allen, linebacker Mike Hull and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley will not be on the field, all three dealing with injuries that sidelined them for some or all of spring ball.

The Dolphins on Sunday placed all three on the physically unable to perform list, meaning they are ineligible to practice until they get medical clearance.

Tankersley, a third-round pick in 2017, has not practiced since tearing his ACL midway through the 2018 season. The nature of the injuries to Allen — a potential starter — and Hull — a key special teams player — have not been disclosed by the team.

Allen signed a two-year, $7 million contract with Dolphins in March, and the plan was for him to compete with Mike Gesicki, Nick O’Leary and Durham Smythe for playing time.

Significantly, the Dolphins did not change wide receiver Albert Wilson’s roster status, and if they do not between now and Thursday, it’s an encouraging sign that he has fully healed from a hip injury that ended his impressive first season with the team.

More roster news: The team, as expected, placed defensive tackle Kendrick Norton on the reserve/non-football injury list. Norton’s career is over after July 4 car accident resulted in his arm being amputated. Norton was released from the hospital late last week.

The Dolphins on Sunday also claimed tackle Will Holden off waivers from Arizona and cut cornerback Jamar Summers. Holden has appeared in 11 games with seven starts over the past two seasons with the Cardinals.