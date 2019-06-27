Miami Dolphins announce 2019 training camp schedule. Here’s when you can see them.

Brian Flores: ‘It’s about getting 11 guys on the same page’ Brian Flores, the newly announced head coach for the Miami Dolphins, talks to the media about how he plans to make his team work together during a press conference in Davie, Florida on Monday, February 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brian Flores, the newly announced head coach for the Miami Dolphins, talks to the media about how he plans to make his team work together during a press conference in Davie, Florida on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Miami Dolphins training camp is officially less than a month away.

The Dolphins announced their training camp schedule Thursday and Miami will get back on the field July 25 when training camp begins at the Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Davie. Miami will host 10 practices open to the public throughout July and August, plus a public scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. on Aug. 3.

The Dolphins open training camp with four consecutive days of practice July 25-28, all of which begin at 9:40 a.m. After a day off, Miami returns to the field at 10:30 a.m. on July 30 for four more days of practice in a row leading into the Aug. 3 scrimmage in Miami Gardens. The Dolphins wrap up training camp with two more days of practice Aug. 5 and 6 before opening the preseason against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 8.

Miami will also have to practices available to the public once preseason games actually begin, albeit in Tampa. The Dolphins play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their second preseason game Aug. 16 at Raymond James Stadium, and will hold a pair of joint practices with the Buccaneers in the week prior to the game. The teams will practice together Aug. 13 and 14 at the AdventHealth Training Center. Both practices will begin at 10 a.m.

All practices are free to attend, although attendance is limited to 2,000. Fans can reserve tickets ahead of time at the team website. Here’s the full schedule of practices available for the public to attend. All times are 9:40 a.m. at the Dolphins Training Facility unless noted:

▪ Thursday, July 25

▪ Friday, July 26

▪ Saturday, July 27

▪ Sunday, July 28

▪ Tuesday, July 30 (10:30 a.m.)

▪ Wednesday, July 31

▪ Thursday, Aug. 1

▪ Friday, Aug. 2

▪ Saturday, Aug. 3 (1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium)

▪ Monday, Aug. 5 (10:30 a.m.)

▪ Tuesday, Aug. 6

▪ Tuesday, Aug. 13 (10 a.m. at AdventHealth Training Center)

▪ Wednesday, Aug. 14 (10 a.m. at AdventHealth Training Center)