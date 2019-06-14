Dolphins sign this remaining draft pick before taking off for the summer

Miami Dolphins take Wisconsin Badgers center Michael Deiter as 78th overall pick. General Manager Chris Grier comments on the Miami Dolphins taking Wisconsin Badgers center Michael Deiter as 78th overall pick in the NFL Draft Friday, April 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK General Manager Chris Grier comments on the Miami Dolphins taking Wisconsin Badgers center Michael Deiter as 78th overall pick in the NFL Draft Friday, April 26, 2019.

The Dolphins will have no rookie training camp holdouts.

Not after third-round pick Michael Deiter agreed to terms Friday morning.

Deiter, a guard out of Wisconsin, was the last of the Dolphins’ six draft picks to agree to a contract. These deals have more or less become a formality with the new rookie wage scale, and once-common holdouts are basically unheard of now.

Deiter, 6-foot-5 and 309 pounds, lined up at left and right guard during the team’s offseason conditioning program. He was a second-team all-American and made the all-conference his final two seasons in Madison.

Dolphins players and most coaches started their summer vacation after last week’s mandatory minicamp. While the Dolphins have yet to announce a training camp schedule, it is expected to start on or around July 25. They will travel to Tampa for joint practices with the Buccaneers on Aug. 13-14 before playing them in the preseason.