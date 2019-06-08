Albert Wilson hasn’t practiced in eight months. But that should change soon

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson (15) is injured on this play after Detroit Lions cornerback Teez Tabor (31) attempts a tackle in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 21, 2018. adiaz@miamiherald.com

The Dolphins’ biggest injury question of the 2019 offseason has an answer — and a good one.

Albert Wilson, the Dolphins’ dynamic wide receiver who missed half of last season with a significant hip injury, told West Palm Beach’s CBS 12 Friday that “there’s no reason why I shouldn’t be out there Week 1.”

Wilson, who has not practiced since his Oct. 21 injury, spoke with reporters at a ceremony in his honor in Fort Pierce. The Eckerd Connects’ Project Bridge named Wilson its annual Community Hero for his work with foster care kids.

“For us to connect and them to honor me for what I’m doing it’s and honor it’s a blessing,” said Wilson, who was in foster care for much of his childhood. “It feels good, it definitely is telling me I’m going in the right direction so it definitely makes me just want to do more.”

More on his health:

Wilson, according to CBS 12, said he has “been outstanding with everything they’ve asked me to do,” in terms of rehab from a scary hip injury that fortunately did not require surgery.

Wilson added: “Every test they’ve wanted me to take I’ve been right on track so there’s no reason why I shouldn’t be out there week one. I’m 100, I’m ready to go in when they give me the OK.”

Even if the Dolphins are convinced Wilson will be ready for their Sept. 8 opener against the Ravens, there’s a chance he begins training camp on the physically unable to perform list, should he have any lingering issues in six weeks.

Wilson, who turns 27 next month, caught 26 passes for 391 yards and four touchdowns in seven games last year.