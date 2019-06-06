Miami Dolphins
Podcast: School’s out for summer! The state of the Dolphins after spring practice
In the words of Porky Pig, that’s all, folks!
Brian Flores put a pin in the offseason program Thursday, electing to cancel the final day of minicamp in favor of meetings and a conditioning test.
So the next time we see the Dolphins on a practice field, it will be training camp.
What team will we see then?
Will Ryan Fitzpatrick still be the clear front-runner in his quarterback battle with Josh Rosen?
Will rookies Christian Wilkins and Michael Deiter continue to impress?
Will Flores and Reshad Jones coexist?
Will the Dolphins be better than everyone outside of Davie expects?
We don’t have all the answers to the questions, but we give it our best try in the final Dolphins in Depth podcast of the spring.
